Businesses affected by boil water noticed in Peñitas, must follow guidelines to reopen

Agua SUD now has stage-three water restrictions in place, which limits when and where people can use water.

A boil water notice is still in effect for the Peñitas area. It has caused multiple businesses to temporarily close on Wednesday.

But later that day, the 17 businesses that closed in the area were given the green light to reopen.

Among those affected was Antojitos Perez Taquería.

"[We were told to] throw away all the food and close down... We cook for the entire day, and we start prepping the salsa for later, and so we lost all of that food," Co-Owner of Antojitos Perez Andrea Guerra said.

Guerra's family owns the taquería, and she says it's a big hit financially.

Just down the road from the taquería, two more businesses were shut down, a child care center and senior day care. The owner, Laura Hernandez, is facing similar struggles.

"We don't have a source of income for us to be shutdown. I have 20 employees and everyone is without a job for right now, even me," Hernandez said.

She says her clients can't be without care, so today she lost some to other day care centers.

Chief Administrator for Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Eddie Olivarez said the closures were ordered out of an abundance of caution.

"To assure that there is no contamination of the food or contamination of staff because they will not have water that is adequate to wash the dishes, to cook the food, to use the restrooms to wash their hands," Olivarez said.

The county said it would allow businesses affected by the boil water notice to reopen if TCEQ guidelines were followed, such as boiling water for two minutes.

Business can also contract an outside third party water vendor to provide drinking water.

