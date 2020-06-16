Businesses, colleges plead with Trump to preserve work visas

By PHILIP MARCELO

Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is expected to announce new restrictions on work visas, and businesses and universities are pleading for restraint. They say cutting off access to talented foreign workers will further disrupt the economy and stifle innovation. But Republicans in Congress, conservative groups and other influential immigration hard-liners have been calling for stronger action after Trump's prior visa restrictions didn’t go far enough for them. The administration has yet to say which, if any, visas will be temporarily eliminated. But a relatively obscure work permit for foreign students called the Optional Practical Training program is among those drawing attention in recent weeks.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.