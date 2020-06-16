x

Businesses, colleges plead with Trump to preserve work visas

4 hours 52 minutes 33 seconds ago Monday, June 15 2020 Jun 15, 2020 June 15, 2020 11:09 PM June 15, 2020 in News - AP Texas Headlines

By PHILIP MARCELO
Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is expected to announce new restrictions on work visas, and businesses and universities are pleading for restraint. They say cutting off access to talented foreign workers will further disrupt the economy and stifle innovation. But Republicans in Congress, conservative groups and other influential immigration hard-liners have been calling for stronger action after Trump's prior visa restrictions didn’t go far enough for them. The administration has yet to say which, if any, visas will be temporarily eliminated. But a relatively obscure work permit for foreign students called the Optional Practical Training program is among those drawing attention in recent weeks.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days