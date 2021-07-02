Businesses Hopeful for Increase in Customers since Reopening of Detention Center

RAYMONDVILLE – A waitress working at a Raymondville restaurant says she’s hopeful more customers will come following the reopening of a local detention center.

Pamela Gilley tells CHANNEL 5 NEWS although she’s seeing a new set of customers coming from El Valle Detention Center, she was expecting more.

She says she barely made enough to get by after the prison shut down in 2015.

KRGV’s Frank McCaffrey reached out to Management Training and Corporation. The group had announced they planned to house 1,000 detainees by October.

