Businesswoman declares victory in Republican primary runoff for U.S. House District 15

Rio Grande Valley businesswoman Monica De La Cruz-Hernandez declared victory Tuesday night in the Republican primary runoff for U.S. House District 15.

"I am so grateful to have the support of so many people throughout the fifteenth district, and I am proud to represent the Republican Party in November's general election. We need to have a congresswoman who will represent everyone in the district, who stands on principles, and who will take on the Washington establishment without hesitation or fear," De La Cruz-Hernandez said in a statement. "It's time for a new Representative for our district, and I look forward to debating the future of our district, state, and country with the incumbent. Washington is clearly broken, and hyper-partisanship is tearing the country apart. We need more leaders who can work with people to get things done for the American people, and that is exactly what I intend to do as your next Congresswoman."

At 10 p.m. — with 80% of 2,076 polling locations reporting results to the Texas Secretary of State's Office — she held a commanding lead.

De La Cruz-Hernandez received about 76% of 9,750 ballots cast, according to data published by the Texas Secretary of State's Office. Her opponent, Ryan Krause, had about 24% of the vote.

De La Cruz-Hernandez received more votes than Krause in all eight counties in the congressional district, according to the results available at 10 p.m.

She won both Hidalgo County, the most populous part of the district, and Guadalupe County, the most conservative part of the district.

De La Cruz-Hernandez will face U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez, D-McAllen, in November.

The primary runoff election results will remain unofficial until canvassed.