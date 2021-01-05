Lafayette Resident Speaks on Tropical Storm Barry
WESLACO - Parts of New Orleans already flooded; we spoke with a former CHANNEL 5 NEWS photographer who now lives in Lafayette.
Patricio Salinas is now an Assistant communications professor at the University of Louisiana Lafayette.
Salinas says he's getting ready for what Tropical Storm Barry might bring to his town.
He says his city is calm right now.
"I really don't feel the panic yet. Again we won't really see, we will definitely see the rainfall tomorrow and the storm is supposed to hit Saturday so it’s just a waiting game at this point," says Salinas.
He's covered hurricanes before as a photographer, now he hopes he doesn't have to live through one as a homeowner.
