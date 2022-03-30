Calhoun powers Rangers past Orioles 7-6
By TODD KARPOVICH
Associated Press
BALTIMORE (AP) - Willie Calhoun homered twice and drove in a career-high four runs, helping the Texas Rangers beat the Baltimore Orioles 7-6 on Friday night.
Texas trailed 6-4 before rallying in the seventh. Elvis Andrus had the big blow, a two-run single that put the Rangers ahead to stay.
Trey Mancini hit his 30th homer for Baltimore, and Richie Martin added a three-run shot. Anthony Santander also went deep, extending his hitting streak to 11 games.
