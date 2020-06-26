California group seeks to change Confederate place name
LONE PINE, Calif. - The rethinking of place names in light of U.S. racial history has turned to California’s Alabama Hills, a high-desert formation named for a Confederate warship. The Alabama Hills National Recreation Area lies east of the Sierra Nevada near the Owens Valley town of Lone Pine. The hills were named by Southern sympathizers for the Confederate warship Alabama after it sank the Union gunboat USS Hatteras in 1863. The Los Angeles Times reports that the nonprofit environmental group Friends of the Inyo wants to change that, but acknowledges it may take an act of Congress. Other features of the Sierra are named Kearsarge after a Union warship that sank the Alabama in 1864.
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Los Angeles Times.
More News
News Video
-
Police: Man shot during bank robbery in Harlingen, suspect arrested
-
First responders warn about dangers of leaving children in vehicles amid summer...
-
Starr County health official addresses federal funding rumors
-
Rio Grande City leaders recognizing local businesses for practicing COVID-19 safety protocols
-
9-year-old Mission girl writes letter to Elon Musk, asking for internship at...