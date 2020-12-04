x

Cambios en las festividades navideñas en el condado Hidalgo

Friday, December 04 2020 2:01 PM in Hechos Valle
By: Yuri González

Los retos de la pandemia del coronavirus se han presentado en cada aspecto de nuestro diario vivir.

Y en esta época navideña las actividades y festividades también tendrán  que tomar un giro diferente.

Yuri Gonzalez tiene un reportaje sobre cómo algunas ciudades van a llevar a cabo sus festejos tradicionales.

Vea el video para el reportaje completo

