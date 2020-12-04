Cambios en las festividades navideñas en el condado Hidalgo
Los retos de la pandemia del coronavirus se han presentado en cada aspecto de nuestro diario vivir.
Y en esta época navideña las actividades y festividades también tendrán que tomar un giro diferente.
Yuri Gonzalez tiene un reportaje sobre cómo algunas ciudades van a llevar a cabo sus festejos tradicionales.
Vea el video para el reportaje completo
