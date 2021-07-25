Cameron Co. Announces Opposition to Anti-Sanctuary Bill

BROWNSVILLE – Cameron County announced its support in opposition of Texas’ sanctuary city bill, commonly referred as Senate Bill 4.

County commissioners approved Tuesday the county will support opponents of SB4 in their lawsuit to stop the law from taking effect.

Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino said he was the sponsor of the court action. He said the new law is unconstitutional, creates liabilities for law enforcement and deters people, including those in the country illegally, from reporting crimes.

“It would force locally law enforcement officials to become immigration officials. That’s not their training, that’s not what’s in their responsibility. In addition to creating an unfunded mandate because you’re creating an additional layer of responsibility,” he said.

Cameron County joins La Joya and Palmview in opposition to the law. Until now, five cities and two counties are part of El Cenizo’s lawsuit.

The legality of the sanctuary city bill is being argued in San Antonio.