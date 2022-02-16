Cameron Co. Behavioral Facility Closing its Doors
BROWNSVILLE – Valley Baptist Health System plans to close its Inpatient Behavioral Health Facility in Brownsville.
The facility will stop admitting new patients on July 31. The clinic will close due to a challenging reimbursement environment and increasing operating costs.
A Valley Baptist Health System spokeswoman told CHANNEL 5 NEWS the facility will help current patients find other treatment facilities.
The treatment center will close on August 20.
