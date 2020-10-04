Cameron Co. DA’s Office Part of Child Exploitation Task Force

BROWNSVILLE – The Cameron County District Attorney’s Office will be a part of multiple agency task forces dedicated to combating sexual predators.

Veteran Clarence Wylie’s youngest daughters are nine and eleven. The father of four said he is very protective and will do anything for his children.

"I tell them, you know, if I had the chance I would be there at school with them all day," he said.

Wylie told CHANNEL 5 NEWS one of his biggest concerns as a parent is social media. He limits the time his daughters have online as a means of protecting them. He said the scariest part of social media is you never really know who's on the other end of the internet.

"They are sitting there telling somebody all their business and stuff and they’re easily being leeward out, and the next thing you know they’re gone,” he explained.

Wylie said he and his wife make a conscious effort to review who his children are speaking with when they go online. But he's not the only one on the lookout for predators.

The Cameron County District Attorney's Office joined Homeland Security Investigations, as well as other agencies, in the Rio Grande Valley Child Exploitation Investigations Task Force.

"We try to protect children from internet predators," Cameron County District Attorney Luis V. Saenz said.

Saenz told CHANNEL 5 NEWS his office is charged with finding the sexual predators. He said an investigator in his office pose as an underage girl online and searches throughout multiple websites, chat rooms, and social media apps daily.

Once contact is made with a potential predator, a meeting location is set.

"We've generated numerous cases now, where we have been able to, you know, apprehend predators. Low and behold, usually the predator has X-rated videos, liquor and other good things to entice the young child," he said.

Saenz said the operation is more successful than he imagined. Since its creation in January, his office has completed five cases.

Wylie said he appreciates the help. He has a message for all of his fellow Valley parents.

"We have to sit and monitor our kids no matter what," he said.

Wylie said he refuses to lighten up the monitoring of his children. He acknowledges being a parent is a great responsibility.

Saenz added his office will continue to work with HSI, ICE and multiple other agencies in this task force.