Cameron County: 2 COVID-related deaths were unvaccinated individuals

Cameron County reported two coronavirus-related deaths and 40 new cases of the disease on Tuesday.

Both of the deaths were unvaccinated, according to a report released by the Cameron County Public Health Department.

A female from Brownsville in her 60s and a man in Brownsville in his 40s died as a result of the virus. The total number of COVID-related deaths in Cameron County now stands at 1,961.

Of the 40 new positive infections in the county, four were from unaccompanied minor shelters and detention centers.

The 40 people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age: 0-19 Age: 20-29 Age: 30-39 Age: 40-49 Age: 50-59 Age: 60-69 Age: 70+ 10 people 7 people 6 people 7 people 5 people 5 people 0 people

Since the pandemic began, the county has reported 53,023 cases of COVID-19.

A total of 48,747 people have recovered from the virus in the county, according to the news release.

Vaccination efforts continue across Cameron County; currently 81.98% of the population, 12 years and older, is fully vaccinated.