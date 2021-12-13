Cameron County: 2 COVID-related deaths were unvaccinated individuals

Cameron County reported two coronavirus-related deaths and 47 new cases of the disease on Monday.

Both of the deaths were unvaccinated, according to a report released by the Cameron County Public Health Department.

A woman in her 60s and a man in his 40s from Brownsville died as a result of the virus. The total number of COVID-related deaths in Cameron County now stands at 2,019.

Of the 47 new positive infections in the county, eight were from unaccompanied minor shelters and detention centers.

The 47 people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age: 0-19 Age: 20-29 Age: 30-39 Age: 40-49 Age: 50-59 Age: 60-69 Age: 70+ 12 people 8 people 6 people 10 people 6 people 2 people 3 people

Since the pandemic began, the county has reported 54,207 cases of COVID-19.

A total of 51,112 people have recovered from the virus in the county, according to the news release.

Vaccination efforts continue across Cameron County; currently 77.26% of the population, 5 years and older, is fully vaccinated.