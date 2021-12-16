Cameron County: 2 COVID-related deaths were unvaccinated individuals

Cameron County reported two coronavirus-related deaths and 23 new cases of the disease on Thursday.

Both of the deaths were unvaccinated, according to a report released by the Cameron County Public Health Department.

A woman in her 70s from Brownsville and a woman in her 20s from Los Fresnos died as a result of the virus. The total number of COVID-related deaths in Cameron County now stands at 2,022.

Of the 23 new positive infections in the county, none came from unaccompanied minor shelters and detention centers.

The 23 people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age: 0-19 Age: 20-29 Age: 30-39 Age: 40-49 Age: 50-59 Age: 60-69 Age: 70+ 7 people 3 people 8 people 2 people 2 people 0 people 1 people

Since the pandemic began, the county has reported 54,255 cases of COVID-19.

A total of 51,171 people have recovered from the virus in the county, according to the news release.

Vaccination efforts continue across Cameron County; currently 77.14% of the population, 5 years and older, is fully vaccinated.