Cameron County: 2 out of 3 COVID-related deaths were unvaccinated individuals

Cameron County reported three coronavirus-related deaths on Monday.

Of the three deaths, two were unvaccinated, according to a report released by the Cameron County Public Health Department.

Two men over the age of 30 from Brownsville and one man in his 50s from Los Fresnos died as a result of the virus. The total number of COVID-related deaths in Cameron County now stands at 1,975.

The county also reported 118 new positive infections in the county. Of the 118 cases reported, 22 were from unaccompanied minor shelters and detention centers.

The 118 people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age: 0-19 Age: 20-29 Age: 30-39 Age: 40-49 Age: 50-59 Age: 60-69 Age: 70+ 38 people 21 people 23 people 16 people 7 people 8 people 5 people

Since the pandemic began, the county has reported 53,465 cases of COVID-19.

A total of 49,168 people have recovered from the virus in the county, according to the news release.

Vaccination efforts continue across Cameron County; currently 83.07% of the population, 12 years and older, is fully vaccinated.