Cameron County: 3 out of 5 COVID-related deaths were unvaccinated individuals

Cameron County reported five coronavirus-related deaths on Monday.

Of the five deaths, three were unvaccinated, according to a report released by the Cameron County Public Health Department.

Three people over the age of 30 from Brownsville, a man in his 50s from Los Fresnos, and a man in his 70s from Harlingen died as a result of the virus. The total number of COVID-related deaths in Cameron County now stands at 1,959.

The county also reported 65 new positive infections in the county. Of the 65 cases reported, 51 were from unaccompanied minor shelters and detention centers.

The 65 people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age: 0-19 Age: 20-29 Age: 30-39 Age: 40-49 Age: 50-59 Age: 60-69 Age: 70+ 22 people 12 people 9 people 9 people 6 people 4 people 3 people

Since the pandemic began, the county has reported 52,983 cases of COVID-19.

A total of 48,693 people have recovered from the virus in the county, according to the news release.

Vaccination efforts continue across Cameron County; currently 81.91% of the population, 12 years and older, is fully vaccinated.