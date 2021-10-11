Cameron County: 4 out of 5 COVID-related deaths were unvaccinated individuals

Cameron County reported five coronavirus-related deaths on Monday. Of the five deaths, four were unvaccinated, according to a report released by the Cameron County Public Health Department.

A woman in her 50s from Brownsville, a man in his 60s from Brownsville, a woman in her 30s from Harlingen, a man in his 70s from Harlingen and a man in his 60s from Port Isabel died as a result of the virus. The total number of COVID-related deaths in Cameron County now stands at 1,944.

The county also reported 133 new positive infections in the county. Of the 133 cases reported, 46 were from unaccompanied minor shelters and detention centers.

The 87 people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age: 0-19 Age: 20-29 Age: 30-39 Age: 40-49 Age: 50-59 Age: 60-69 Age: 70+ 14 people 16 people 15 people 23 people 8 people 7 people 4 people

Since the pandemic began, the county has reported 52,602 cases of COVID-19.

A total of 48,413 people have recovered from the virus in the county, according to the news release.

Vaccination efforts continue across Cameron County; currently 81.14 % of the population, 12 years and older, is fully vaccinated.