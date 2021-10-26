Cameron County: 4 out of 5 COVID-related deaths were unvaccinated individuals

Cameron County reported five coronavirus-related deaths on Tuesday.

Of the five deaths, four were unvaccinated, according to a report released by the Cameron County Public Health Department.

Three people over the age of 20 from Brownsville, a Harlingen girl under the age of 10 and a Harlingen man in his 70s died as a result of the virus. The total number of COVID-related deaths in Cameron County now stands at 1,968.

The county also reported 27 new positive infections in the county. Of the 27 cases reported, 12 were from unaccompanied minor shelters and detention centers.

The 27 people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age: 0-19 Age: 20-29 Age: 30-39 Age: 40-49 Age: 50-59 Age: 60-69 Age: 70+ 7 people 4 people 7 people 4 people 2 people 2 people 1 people

Since the pandemic began, the county has reported 53,244 cases of COVID-19.

A total of 48,995 people have recovered from the virus in the county, according to the news release.

Vaccination efforts continue across Cameron County; currently 82.57% of the population, 12 years and older, is fully vaccinated.