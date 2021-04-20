Cameron County 92 new cases of COVID-19

Cameron County on Tuesday reported 92 new positive cases of COVID-19.

The news release from Cameron County didn't specify when they tested positive.

As there were no new deaths reported by the county on tuesday, the COVID-19 death count remains at 1,602, according to the news release.

Since the pandemic started, 39,790 people in Cameron County have tested positive for the virus.

36,871 people have recovered from the virus in the county according to the news release.