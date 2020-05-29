Cameron County announces another coronavirus-related death, 11 new cases

Cameron County announced on Friday an additional death related to the coronavirus, bringing the total number of deaths in the county to 36.

According to a Cameron County news release, the patient who died was a 70-year-old male from Los Fresnos who was a previously reported case.

Additionally, Cameron County announced that 11 more people had tested positive for the virus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the county to 754.

The new cases involve 10 people from Brownsville, among them two 3-year-old boys, and one resident from Harlingen.

Also additional 14 people have recovered. Of the 754 Cameron County residents who tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began, 552 have recovered.