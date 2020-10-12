Cameron County announces new mail-in ballot tracking tool

Cameron County announced Monday that voters may now track their mail-in ballots online.

People who submit an application to vote by mail may track their ballots at CameronVotes.com.

"We are glad to be able to offer this new on-line service to the voters," said Elections Administrator Remi Garza. "We hope it will give them better insight into where their ballots are in the process. This on-line look up will help create better transparency and give the voters a chance to see if their ballots have been mailed out or if we have received them back in the office."

To track the ballot, voters must provide a last name, date of birth and either a driver's license number or the last four digits of a Social Security number.