Cameron County announces new mail-in ballot tracking tool
Cameron County announced Monday that voters may now track their mail-in ballots online.
People who submit an application to vote by mail may track their ballots at CameronVotes.com.
"We are glad to be able to offer this new on-line service to the voters," said Elections Administrator Remi Garza. "We hope it will give them better insight into where their ballots are in the process. This on-line look up will help create better transparency and give the voters a chance to see if their ballots have been mailed out or if we have received them back in the office."
To track the ballot, voters must provide a last name, date of birth and either a driver's license number or the last four digits of a Social Security number.
More News
News Video
-
Senior Medicare Patrol warns seniors about Medicare fraud
-
Cameron County bar owners await decision on reopening
-
Cameron County elections administrator warns about common mail-in ballot mistakes
-
Early voting starts on Tuesday, Oct. 13: Here's some thing you need...
-
Mail-in voting: common mistakes to avoid