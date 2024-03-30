Cameron County applying for state grant to fix potholes in La Feria colonia

Residents at the La Feria Gardens colonia in Cameron County say potholes make the streets hard to drive in.

Drivers avoiding those potholes make it dangerous for people to walk, they added.

Margarita Ochoa said these issues started over 15 years ago, and the rain makes the roads flood and standing water remains there for several days.

“The kids can't go out to walk to school,” Ochoa said. “We have to have good streets to be able to go out so that the children can go out."

A Channel 5 News crew visited the colonia on Friday, and had to drive around carefully to avoid the back to back potholes.

Cameron County Community Services Director Raul Garcia said the county is aware of the issue, and his staff is looking for grant opportunities.

“This is one of multiple streets that are dealing with these back to back potholes,” Garcia said, adding that his team are re-applying for a grant to pay for drainage improvement and street repaving that they didn’t qualify for in 2023.

Cameron County officials will learn later this month if they can move forward with the application process. From there, the state will make the final decision on providing funding for street and drainage repairs.

Watch the video above for the full story