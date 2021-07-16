x

Cameron County authorities investigating shrimp boat death

Friday, July 16 2021
By: KRGV Digital

An autopsy was ordered for a 38-year-old unidentified male who died Thursday on a shrimp boat in the Gulf of Mexico.

Deputies with the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office responded to the SPI Coast Guard station in reference to the death that occurred on a shrimp boat, Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza announced Friday.

An autopsy has been ordered and the investigation is ongoing, Garza said. 

