Cameron County authorities investigating shrimp boat death

An autopsy was ordered for a 38-year-old unidentified male who died Thursday on a shrimp boat in the Gulf of Mexico.

Sheriff Deputies responded to the SPI Coast Guard station yesterday in reference to the death of a 38yo male that occurred on a shrimp boat out in the Gulf of Mexico. An autopsy has been ordered by JP Ochoa. Investigation is ongoing (2021-17118) pic.twitter.com/PVFSw5rJ8m — Sheriff Eric Garza (@SheriffGarza) July 16, 2021

Deputies with the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office responded to the SPI Coast Guard station in reference to the death that occurred on a shrimp boat, Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza announced Friday.

An autopsy has been ordered and the investigation is ongoing, Garza said.