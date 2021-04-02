Cameron County beaches reopen after temporary closure due to high tides

KRGV FILE PHOTO

In a news release on Friday, Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño, Jr. ordered the following county beach access areas to reopen:

• Boca Chica Beach

• County Beach Access No. 3

• County Beach Access No. 4

• County Beach Access No. 5

• County Beach Access No. 6

The beaches were temporarily closed to vehicular traffic from 11:00 a.m. Thursday through 3:35 p.m. on Friday due to high tides.