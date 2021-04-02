x

Cameron County beaches reopen after temporary closure due to high tides

6 hours 52 minutes 40 seconds ago Friday, April 02 2021 Apr 2, 2021 April 02, 2021 3:40 PM April 02, 2021 in News - Local
By: KRGV Digital
KRGV FILE PHOTO

In a news release on Friday, Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño, Jr. ordered the following county beach access areas to reopen:

  • • Boca Chica Beach
  • • County Beach Access No. 3
  • • County Beach Access No. 4
  • • County Beach Access No. 5
  • • County Beach Access No. 6

The beaches were temporarily closed to vehicular traffic from 11:00 a.m. Thursday through 3:35 p.m. on Friday due to high tides.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days