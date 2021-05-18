Cameron County cancels COVID-19 testing sites Wednesday due to severe weather

Credit: Cameron County Emergency Management

In a social media post made Tuesday, the Cameron County Emergency Management announced the cancellation of all COVID-19 testing sites on Wednesday May 19 due to incoming inclement weather.

The sites affected are as follows:

• Brownsville Sports Park – PCR testing site

– PCR testing site • Cameron County Offices – PCR and Rapid testing sites

– PCR and Rapid testing sites • Harlingen Sports Complex – PCR testing site



The testing sites will resume on Thursday May 20.