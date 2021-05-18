x

Cameron County cancels COVID-19 testing sites Wednesday due to severe weather

By: KRGV Digital
Credit: Cameron County Emergency Management

In a social media post made Tuesday, the Cameron County Emergency Management announced the cancellation of all COVID-19 testing sites on Wednesday May 19 due to incoming inclement weather.

The sites affected are as follows:

  • Brownsville Sports Park – PCR testing site
  • Cameron County Offices – PCR and Rapid testing sites 
  • Harlingen Sports Complex – PCR testing site

    The testing sites will resume on Thursday May 20.

