Cameron County census committee step up outreach efforts to improve response rate

Other than the coronavirus, officials across the Rio Grande Valley are fighting another battle – trying to get people to fill out the 2020 Census.

Despite people spending more time at home the past few weeks, many are not filling out the census and local officials says that’s a major problem they are dealing with, especially in Cameron County.

On Thursday, a census committee in Cameron County met to discuss the latest low response rates. Currently, the county is around 41% response rate.

Last June, dozens of houses in Santa Rosa were underwater after severe storms. Many lost their homes because of the massive amount of rain. Now, the coronavirus pandemic is making its impact.

However, when it’s time for recovery, county officials say they don’t get the money they deserve.

Residents are able to complete the 2020 Census online, here.

Watch the video above for the full report.