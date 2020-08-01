x

Cameron County reports single day high record of 1,106 new coronavirus cases, 10 additional deaths

Saturday, August 01 2020 in News - Local

Cameron County reported on Saturday 1,106 more people had tested positive for the virus, the highest number reported in a single day in the county.

This raises the total number of confirmed cases to 12,077.

The county also confirmed ten additional coronavirus-related deaths. This raises the total number of deaths in the county related to the virus to 226.

According to a news release from the county, the people who died include five nursing home residents from Brownsville: an 89-year-old female and a 83-year-old male from Ebony Lake Nursing Home and 70, 75 and 80-year-old males from Brownsville Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. There was also an 80-year-old male resident from Veranda Nursing Home in Harlingen. The remaining deaths include a 57-year-old female, and 56, 76 and 81-year-old males, all from Brownsville.

Of the total positive cases in the county, 4,829 have recovered.

