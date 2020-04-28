Cameron County confirms 10 more cases, total now 376

On Monday, officials in Cameron County announced 10 more people tested positive for the coronavirus. All but one case is linked to a previous patient.

According to a county news release, the new patients are identified as five Brownsville residents, three from Harlingen, a 59-year-old La Feria woman and an 82-year-old from Olmito.

The total number of confirmed cases in Cameron County is now at 376. Of the total number of patients who were diagnosed with the virus, 163 have recovered, according to officials.

Officials did not mention if any of the added cases were linked to the two Harlingen nursing homes, but say they continue to work with the facilities.

There are 89 residents and employees from the Veranda Nursing Home who tested positive for the virus, including nine who died.

Fifty-seven cases are connected to the Windsor Atrium Nursing Home, including four deaths.