Cameron County confirms 11 additional coronavirus cases, total now 443

On Monday, Health officials in Cameron County announced 11 more people tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to a news release from the county, the new cases bring its total to 443 confirmed cases in Cameron County. The new patients are identified as five residents from Brownsville, four from Harlingen, one woman from Los Fresnos and a woman from San Benito.

Two of the new cases are described as travel-related, another three were identified as community transmission cases and the remaining six are linked to a previous case.

Officials say of the 443 confirmed cases, 206 patients have been cleared and released from isolation.