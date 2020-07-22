Cameron County confirms 11 more coronavirus-related deaths, 334 additional cases

Health officials in Cameron County announced on Wednesday 11 additional deaths related to coronavirus.

According to a news release from Cameron County, the individuals who died were an 86-year-old female from Harlingen, a 56-year-old female from San Benito, and three males from San Benito, ages 70, 71 and 83. In addition, there were three females, two of them 62 years old and the other 65, as well as three males, ages 27, 75 and 80 from Brownsville.

This raises the number of COVID-19 related deaths in Cameron County to 137.

According to the news release, 334 additional coronavirus cases were also confirmed, bringing the total number of positive cases to 6,854.

Of the total number of people in Cameron County who have tested positive for COVID-19, 3,084 have reportedly recovered.