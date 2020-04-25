Cameron County confirms 12 more cases of coronavirus, bringing total to 366

Cameron County on Saturday announced that 12 more people had tested positive for the coronavirus — bringing the total number of cases in the county to 366.



According to a Cameron County news release, the 12 new cases included five from Brownsville, five from Harlingen, one from La Feria and one from San Benito.

One of the cases from Brownsville included an eight-month-old baby, according to the release.

Of the 366 cases of coronavirus in Cameron County – 159 people have recovered.