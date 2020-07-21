Cameron County confirms 15 additional coronavirus-related deaths, 322 new cases

Health officials in Cameron County confirmed on Monday 15 additional deaths related to coronavirus.

According to a news release from Cameron County, the individuals who died were three females from San Benito, ages 59, 71 and 90, a 60-year-old female from Harlingen, an 81-year-old female from Combes, an 81-year-old female from Harlingen, and an 86-year-old female from La Feria. Also six males from Harlingen, ages 41, 55, 63, 67, 78 and 83, a 68-year-old male from Primera, and an 81-year-old male from San Benito.

Currently, the total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Cameron County is 111.

Also 322 additional coronavirus cases were confirmed, bringing the total number of positive cases to 6,213.

Of the total number of people in Cameron County who have tested positive for COVID-19, 2,959 have reportedly recovered.





