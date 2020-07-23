Cameron County confirms 16 additional coronavirus-related deaths, 308 new cases

Health officials in Cameron County announced on Thursday 16 additional deaths related to coronavirus.

According to a news release from Cameron County, the individuals who died were a 97-year-old female and a 73-year-old male from Primera; a 55-year-old, 63-year-old, and 93-year-old males and a 67-year-old female from San Benito; a 67-year-old and 89-year-old males from Los Fresnos; a 58-year-old, 78-year-old and 79-year-old males from Harlingen; a 73-year-old male from Rio Hondo, a 69-year-old and a 65-year-old male from Brownsville; a 28-year-old female from La Feria. These individuals all died at Valley Baptist Medical Center in Harlingen. In addition, there was a 75-year-old female from Brownsville that died at the Valley Baptist Medical Center in Brownsville.

This raises the number of COVID-19 related deaths in Cameron County to 153.

According to the news release, 308 additional coronavirus cases were also confirmed, bringing the total number of positive cases to 7,162.

Of the total number of people in Cameron County who have tested positive for COVID-19, 3,089 have reportedly recovered.





