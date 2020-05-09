Cameron County confirms 18 more cases of coronavirus, bringing total to 512

On Saturday, Health officials in Cameron County announced 18 more people tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to a news release from the county, the new cases bring the total confirmed cases in Cameron County to 512.

The new patients are identified as ten residents from Brownsville, six from Harlingen, one from Rancho Viejo and one from San Benito.

Two of the new cases are described as travel-related, another four were identified as community transmission cases and the remaining 12 are linked to a previous case.

Officials say of the 512 confirmed cases, 265 patients have recovered.