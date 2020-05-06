Cameron County confirms 19th coronavirus-related death, 15 new cases

Cameron County announced on Wednesday an additional death related to the coronavirus.

According to a Cameron County news release, the patient was identified as a 74-year-old man who lived at the Windsor Atrium facility in Harlingen, who passed away at Valley Baptist Medical Center. This raises the number of coronavirus-related deaths to 19 in Cameron County.



Cameron County also announced that another 15 people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Cameron County to 469.

The new cases include 11 residents from Brownsville, three from Harlingen and one from Santa Rosa.



According to the county, of the 469 confirmed cases, 240 people have recovered.