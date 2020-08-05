Cameron County confirms 21 additional coronavirus-related deaths, 446 new cases

Cameron County reported on Wednesday 21 additional coronavirus-related deaths. This raises the total number of deaths in the county related to the virus to 324.

According to a news release from the county, 446 more people had tested positive for the virus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 15,564.

Of the total positive cases in the county, 5,644 have recovered.





