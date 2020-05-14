Cameron County confirms 25 additional cases of coronavirus, bringing total to 569

On Wednesday, Health officials in Cameron County announced 25 more people tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to a news release from the county, the new cases bring the total confirmed cases in Cameron County to 569.

The new patients are identified as 20 residents from Brownsville, one from Los Fresnos, one from Palm Valley and three from San Benito.

One of the new cases is described as travel-related, another eight were identified as community transmission cases and the remaining 16 are linked to a previous case.

Officials also say 33 individuals have recovered. Of the total 569 confirmed cases, 330 patients have recovered.