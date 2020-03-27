Cameron County confirms 3 more cases of coronavirus, brings total to 13
Cameron County announced Thursday the confirmation of three additional cases of coronavirus, bringing the total of COVID-19 cases in Cameron County to 13.
The cases include a 27-year-old male from Brownsville, a 44-year-old male from Laguna Vista and a 59-year-old male from Los Fresnos.
All cases are travel-related and the patients are in isolation.
Cameron County Public Health also received additional laboratory reports of a 43 year-old woman and 31-year old male from New York visiting Cameron County.
