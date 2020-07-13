x

Cameron County confirms 321 additional coronavirus cases, total now 4,175

2 hours 16 minutes 1 second ago Monday, July 13 2020 Jul 13, 2020 July 13, 2020 7:54 PM July 13, 2020 in News - Local

Health officials in Cameron County have confirmed on Monday 321 additional coronavirus cases — bringing its total number of positive cases to 4,175.

According to a news release from Cameron County, an additional 42 people have recovered.

Of the total number of people in Cameron County who have tested positive for COVID-19, 2,590 have reportedly recovered.

The total numbers of coronavirus-related deaths in Cameron County is 79.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days