Cameron County confirms 321 additional coronavirus cases, total now 4,175
Health officials in Cameron County have confirmed on Monday 321 additional coronavirus cases — bringing its total number of positive cases to 4,175.
According to a news release from Cameron County, an additional 42 people have recovered.
Of the total number of people in Cameron County who have tested positive for COVID-19, 2,590 have reportedly recovered.
The total numbers of coronavirus-related deaths in Cameron County is 79.
