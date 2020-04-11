Cameron County confirms 36 additional cases of coronavirus, raising total to 195

Cameron County announced the confirmation of 36 additional coronavirus cases on Saturday. This raises the total of cases in the county to 195.

According to a release, of the 195 cases, 62 individuals have recovered.

The new cases include residents of Brownsville, Harlingen, Los Fresnos and San Benito.

To date, the Cameron County cases arising from the Veranda Nursing Home has included 17 employees, 5 individuals related to the employees and 31 residents who have tested positive, including 2 who have passed away, according to the news release.

There have also been 36 employees and 24 residents who have tested negative and 54 individuals pending results.

11 employees and 14 residents of The Windsor Atrium have tested positive, including one who has passed away. One employee and 2 residents have tested negative and there are results pending for 7 individuals.