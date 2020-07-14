x

Cameron County confirms 415 more cases of coronavirus, bringing total to 4,590

Health officials in Cameron County have confirmed on Tuesday 415 additional coronavirus cases — bringing its total number of positive cases to 4,590.

According to a news release from Cameron County, an additional 37 people have recovered.

Of the total number of people in Cameron County who have tested positive for COVID-19, 2,627 have reportedly recovered.

Currently, the total  number of coronavirus-related deaths in Cameron County is 79.

