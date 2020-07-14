Cameron County confirms 415 more cases of coronavirus, bringing total to 4,590
Health officials in Cameron County have confirmed on Tuesday 415 additional coronavirus cases — bringing its total number of positive cases to 4,590.
According to a news release from Cameron County, an additional 37 people have recovered.
Of the total number of people in Cameron County who have tested positive for COVID-19, 2,627 have reportedly recovered.
Currently, the total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Cameron County is 79.
