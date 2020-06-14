Cameron County confirms 57 more cases of coronavirus, bringing total to 1,138

Cameron County announced on Saturday that 57 more people tested positive for the coronavirus – bringing the total confirmed cases in the county to 1,138.

Forty-one residents from Brownsville, including a one-year-old girl, one resident from Combes, three residents from Harlingen, four residents from Los Fresnos, including an eight-month-old boy, two residents from Olmito, one resident from Port Isabel, one from Rancho Viejo, three from San Benito and one from Santa Rosa tested positive for COVID-19, according to a news release from Cameron County.

An additional 16 people have recovered. Of the total number of confirmed cases, 760 have reportedly recovered in the county.