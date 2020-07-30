Cameron County confirms 6 more coronavirus-related deaths, 731 additional cases

Cameron County reported on Thursday six additional coronavirus-related deaths. This raises the total number of deaths in the county related to the virus to 206.

According to a news release from the county, the people who died include 71, 88 and 90-year-old males from Harlingen, of which the 90-year-old was a resident of Harlingen Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. There was also a 62-year-old male from Port Isabel, an 80-year-old female from San Benito and a 76-year-old female from Santa Maria.

731 more people had tested positive for the virus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 10,155.

Of the total positive cases in the county, 3,730 have recovered.