Cameron County confirms fifth coronavirus-related death, 9 new cases

Cameron County confirmed on Friday its fifth coronavirus-related death.

According to a release, the patient was a 77-year old male from Los Fresnos and it’s the first coronavirus-related death of a community transmission case. He had been previously reported as a case in the county.

Cameron County also confirmed 9 new cases of coronavirus. This raises the total number of cases to 279 in Cameron County.

The new cases include residents from Brownsville, Harlingen, Los Fresnos and San Benito.

The youngest new patients are a 4-year-old girl from Los Fresnos and 6-year-old girl from Brownsville.

Of the 279 cases, 102 individuals have recovered.