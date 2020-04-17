Cameron County confirms fourth coronavirus-related death, 16 new cases

Cameron County confirmed its fourth coronavirus-related death on Thursday.

According to a release, the patient was an 82-year old female from the Veranda Nursing Home in Harlingen and passed away at the facility. The individual had been previously reported as a case in the county.

In addition to the latest fatality, 16 more people tested positive for the virus, according to the release. This raises the total number of cases to 270 in Cameron County.

Of the 270 cases, 96 individuals have recovered.