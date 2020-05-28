Cameron County confirms two additional coronavirus-related deaths, 12 more cases

Cameron County announced on Thursday two additional deaths related to the coronavirus, bringing the total number of deaths in the county to 35.

According to a Cameron County news release, the patients who died were a 90-year-old female and a 62-year-old male, both from Brownsville. They were both previously reported cases.

Additionally, Cameron County announced that 12 more people had tested positive for the virus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 743.

The new cases involve 11 people from Brownsville, including a 5-month-old girl and one person from Harlingen.

Also additional 16 people have recovered. Of the 743 Cameron County residents who tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began, 538 have recovered.