Cameron County creates app for reporting storm damage

The Emergency Operations Center and The Texas Department of Emergency Management are coming together to provide an app for Cameron County residents - a rapid, real-time data collection tool for reporting storm damage.

Cameron County Emergency Management Planner, Grecia Lucio said it's important that residents fill out their information on the app and encourage others with property damage to do so as well.

“It's just for us to be collecting data so we can go ahead and format something and send it to FEMA so we can get FEMA to come down so they can do their own damage assessments. To view the area to do their assessments on their own.” Lucio said.

Residents can fill out the form quickly - and even add photos of the damage to the website - making it easy and fast to submit without in-person assistance.

Lucio said this is just one of many coronavirus-driven tech upgrades the emergency management office is implementing.

“Obviously because of the pandemic we're trying to make this a little more accessible to everybody. Just via phone you can go ahead and do your own damage assessment." Lucio said.

Watch the video above for the full story.