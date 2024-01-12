Cameron County DA: Man sentenced for sexually assaulting a child after victims make outcry at school

Mario Martinez Gonzalez

A man was sentenced Thursday to 30 years in jail after pleading guilty to a charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child, according to the Cameron County District Attorney’s Office.

Mario Martinez Gonzalez was arrested after the victims in the case made an outcry at school, according to the news release.

“Thanks to the fast-acting administrative staff of the school, law enforcement was brought in on the very same day, which spared the children from any further abuse,” the news release stated. “We are fortunate to have such a vigilant staff in our school systems to help speak for those who have been victimized.”

Judge Ricardo M. Adobbati sentenced Gonzalez to 30 years in jail. Gonzalez will have to register as a sex offender for life.