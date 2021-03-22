Cameron County expanding vaccine eligibility to include bed bound residents

Cameron County is expanding vaccinations to bed bound residents by opening an emergency operations center to help get them vaccinated.

“We want to make sure that individuals that sign up and call in understand that this if for them,” Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino, Jr. said. “Our goal is to really help those most in need and we know that there's still several.”

Those wanting to sign up can call the Emergency Operations Center at 956-550-9123, 956-550-9134 or 956-550-9169.