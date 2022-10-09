Cameron County health authority encourages residents to get the flu shot

Valley residents are being urged to get their flu shots now, since the flu bug is going around.

Cameron County Health Authority, Dr. James Castillo, says flu hospitalizations have not changed, and right now that's a good thing.

Castillo says pediatric offices in Cameron County are overwhelmed.

Since kids started going back to school, flu cases have increased.

Last week, Channel 5 heard from both Edinburg and Brownsville school districts.

Both say the number of flu cases among students since the start of the school year is what they'd normally see in winter months.

With the rise of flu cases in schools, Castillo says the virus is now spreading to the community. He believes the reason we are probably seeing cases so early is because the immunity isn't really around.

"A good percentage of people don't get flu vaccines and if you haven't had the flu for a few years, or it hasn't circulated, there's a lot more vulnerable people out there," Castillo said. "So, now that it's back, it might have a whole lot of potential people to infect."

Flu infections were down the last two years, because people were taking more precautions due to COVID-19.

Now that the precautions are not as strict, the flu is coming back.

This year's flu vaccine only became available in the past few weeks, so a lot of people, including students, haven't gotten it.